Top 10 colleges in the US in 2022-2023

Rank 10 | Northwestern University and Duke University tied for the tenth spot on the list. | Northwestern University is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 8,494 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 231 acres. Its tuition and fees are $63,468. | Duke University is a private institution that was founded in 1838. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 6,883 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 8,693 acres. Its tuition and fees are $63,054

Rank 9 | California Institute of Technology | California Institute of Technology is a private institution that was founded in 1891. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 987 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 124 acres. Its tuition and fees are $60,864.

Rank 7 | University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins University takes the seventh place. | Johns Hopkins University is a private institution that was founded in 1876. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 6,132 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 140 acres. Its tuition and fees are $60,480. | University of Pennsylvania is a private institution that was founded in 1740. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 9,962 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 299 acres. Its tuition and fees are $63,452.

Rank 6 | University of Chicago | University of Chicago is a private institution that was founded in 1890. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 7,526 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 217 acres. Its tuition and fees are $62,940.

Rank 3 | The third position is a tie between Yale University, Stanford University and Harvard University | Harvard University is a private institution that was founded in 1636. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 7,153 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 5,076 acres. Its tuition and fees are $57,261. | Stanford University is a private institution that was founded in 1885. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 7,645 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 8,180 acres. Its tuition and fees are $56,169. | Yale University is a private institution that was founded in 1701. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 6,536 (fall 2021), its setting is a city, and the campus size is 373 acres. Its tuition and fees are $62,250.

Rank 2 | Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Massachusetts Institute of Technology is a private institution that was founded in 1861. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 4,638 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 168 acres. Its tuition and fees are $57,986.