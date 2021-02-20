This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

A man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar. Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier in February to reinstate the elected government. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators in Myanmar gathered Wednesday in their largest numbers so far to protest the military's seizure of power, even after a U.N. human rights expert warned that troops being brought to Yangon and elsewhere could signal the prospect of major violence. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar. (AP Photo)

Imradul Ali, 10, center, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. Once school is done for the day, Ali rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India's remote northeast.(AP Photo)

Police detain members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, during a protest against the arrest of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, India. Ravi was arrested in Bengaluru for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers. (AP)

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand return to compatriot Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo)

Divers perform an underwater lion dance at the KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur. (AP Photo)