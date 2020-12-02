PlusFinancial Times
These countries have secured maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses

Duke University researchers have identified COVID vaccine candidates and status, deals and ongoing negotiations for procurement and manufacturing, allocation and distribution plans. The findings have highlighted an unequal struggle between countries to secure as many doses as possible with the total number already reserved standing at 9.8 billion by November 20. The high-income countries have secured 3.49 billion doses, middle-income nations have obtained or reserved 828.8 million and lower middle-income nations will have access to 1.75 billion.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 06:50 PM IST
Duke University researchers have identified COVID vaccine candidates and status, deals and ongoing negotiations for procurement and manufacturing, allocation and distribution plans. The findings have highlighted an unequal struggle between countries to secure as many doses as possible with the total number already reserved standing at 9.8 billion by November 20. Countries are incentivized to purchase as many vaccine doses from number of candidates as possible in order to increase their chances of covering their population. Let's find out which countries have secured maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses as on November 20, 2020.
Country: India | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 1.60 billion (Image: AP)
Country: European Union | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 1.43 billion (Image: Reuters)
Country: United States | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 1.01 billion (Image: Reuters)
Country: Canada | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 358 million (Image: Reuters)
Country: United Kingdom | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 355 million (Image: Reuters)
Country: Japan | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 290 million (Image: Reuters)
Country: Indonesia | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 240 million (Image: Reuters)
Country: Brazil | Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses secured: 196 million (Image: Reuters)
