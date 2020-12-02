These countries have secured maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Launch and Scale Speedometer led by the Duke Global Health Innovation Centre has aggregated and analyzed publicly available data on coronavirus vaccine procurement and manufacturing to track the flow of procurement and better understand global equity challenges. Duke University researchers have identified COVID vaccine candidates and status, deals and ongoing negotiations for procurement and manufacturing, allocation and distribution plans. The findings have highlighted an unequal struggle between countries to secure as many doses as possible with the total number already reserved standing at 9.8 billion by November 20. Countries are incentivized to purchase as many vaccine doses from maximum possible candidates in order to increase their chances of covering their population. Let’s find out which countries have secured maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses as on November 20, 2020. (Image: Reuters)