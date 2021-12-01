MARKET NEWS

These are the 10 most expensive cities in the world: Take a look

Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, is ranked the world’s most expensive city to live in, according to a biannual report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The 2021 Worldwide Cost of Living index surveyed 173 cities, comparing more than 400 prices in US dollars across 200 goods and services. Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living index at the EIU, says the social restrictions due to the COVID outbreak have disrupted the supply of goods, leading to shortages and higher prices. This year’s data was collected in August and September as prices for freight and commodities rose, and shows that on average, prices rose 3.5 percent in local currency terms – the fastest inflation rate recorded over the past five years.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
Rank 10 | Osaka, Japan | Life in Osaka, a large port city and commercial centre on the Japanese island of Honshu, is expensive and of a high standard. It is the only Japanese city among the top 10 costliest cities in the world. (Image: Flickr)
Rank 9 | Los Angeles, California | America’s second largest city, known for its cultural and ethnic diversity, was voted ninth most expensive city globally.
Rank 8 | Copenhagen, Denmark | Denmark’s capital is an expensive city to live in. The cost of living in the most populous Danish city ranks high on the list of most expensive cities in Europe.
Rank 7 | Geneva, Switzerland | This Swiss city made its place in the top ten ranking of the priciest cities in the world. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | New York City, New York | America’s most expensive city is ranked sixth in the world’s list of costliest cities to live in. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 5 | Hong Kong | A special administrative region of China, Hong Kong is no longer the most expensive city in the world to live in. One of the most densely populated cities in the world lost its top spot to Tel Aviv as the most expensive city to live in. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Zurich, Switzerland | The financial capital of Switzerland is among the world’s priciest cities to live in. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 2 | Singapore | The country rose by two sports to clinch joint second place with Paris.
Rank 2 | Paris, France | The French capital of Paris, which was leading the last year’s ranking, has fallen down to the second place. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 1 | Tel Aviv, Israel | The Israeli city climbed the rankings partly due to the strength of the national currency, the shekel, against the dollar, as well as an increase in prices for transport and groceries. (Image: Reuters)
