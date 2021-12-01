These are the 10 most expensive cities in the world: Take a look

Rank 10 | Osaka, Japan | Life in Osaka, a large port city and commercial centre on the Japanese island of Honshu, is expensive and of a high standard. It is the only Japanese city among the top 10 costliest cities in the world. (Image: Flickr)

Rank 9 | Los Angeles, California | America’s second largest city, known for its cultural and ethnic diversity, was voted ninth most expensive city globally.

Rank 8 | Copenhagen, Denmark | Denmark’s capital is an expensive city to live in. The cost of living in the most populous Danish city ranks high on the list of most expensive cities in Europe.

Rank 7 | Geneva, Switzerland | This Swiss city made its place in the top ten ranking of the priciest cities in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | New York City, New York | America’s most expensive city is ranked sixth in the world’s list of costliest cities to live in. (Image: Pixabay)

Rank 5 | Hong Kong | A special administrative region of China, Hong Kong is no longer the most expensive city in the world to live in. One of the most densely populated cities in the world lost its top spot to Tel Aviv as the most expensive city to live in. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Zurich, Switzerland | The financial capital of Switzerland is among the world’s priciest cities to live in. (Image: Unsplash)

Rank 2 | Singapore | The country rose by two sports to clinch joint second place with Paris.

Rank 2 | Paris, France | The French capital of Paris, which was leading the last year’s ranking, has fallen down to the second place. (Image: Shutterstock)