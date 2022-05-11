English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Russian missiles strike Odesa

    Firefighters battled blazes in Odesa until early hours of May 10 after Russian missiles pounded the Ukrainian port on May 9, the day President Vladimir Putin led celebrations in Moscow marking Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

    Reuters
    May 11, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
    Emergency services work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    Emergency services work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    People walk at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    People walk at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, on May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    First responders work at the site of a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout image released May 10. (Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)
    First responders work at the site of a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout image released May 10. (Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)
    Emergency services work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    Emergency services work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    A site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling is pictured amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    A site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling is pictured amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    Emergency services work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    Emergency services work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed by shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10. (Image: Reuters)
    First responders work at the site of a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout image released May 10. (Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)
    First responders work at the site of a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout image released May 10. (Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)
    A first responder works at the site of a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout image released May 10. (Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)
    A first responder works at the site of a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout image released May 10. (Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Odesa #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
    first published: May 11, 2022 02:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.