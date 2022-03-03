Russia intensifies bombardment of Ukraine urban areas

Paramedics are seen at the residential area following recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

A destroyed armoured vehicle is seen on a street following recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

A man carries a bicycle out of a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

Smoke rises from a burnt fitness center ruined after yesterday's blast targeted the TV tower as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows damaged buildings following recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

Locals walk next to a building damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

People carry belongings out of a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 2. (Image: Reuters)