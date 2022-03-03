Russia intensifies bombardment of Ukraine urban areas Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital on March 1 and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Moscow intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after its six-day invasion stalled.
Reuters
March 03, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
Paramedics are seen at the residential area following recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)
A destroyed armoured vehicle is seen on a street following recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)
A man carries a bicycle out of a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)
Smoke rises from a burnt fitness center ruined after yesterday's blast targeted the TV tower as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows damaged buildings following recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)
Locals walk next to a building damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)
People carry belongings out of a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 2. (Image: Reuters)
Smoke rises from a building after a blast, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1.