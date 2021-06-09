MARKET NEWS

QS World University Ranking 2022 | 3 Indian Institutions in top 200; a look at world's top 10 Universities

London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released its World University Ranking 2022 on June 8, listing world’s top 1300 universities. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved a record-extending 10th consecutive year as world number-one. Only three Indian institutions have figured in the top 200 universities of the world list. The India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, is India's top ranked institution for the fourth consecutive year at the QS World University Rankings 2022 and ranked 177 worldwide. IIT, Delhi, has become India's second-best university, having risen from the 193rd rank to 185 since last year. Take a look at the top 10 Universities in the world for 2022.

June 09, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Rank 10 | University of Chicago | Chicago, United States (Image: PTI)
Rank 8 | UCL | London, United Kingdom (Image: ucl.ac.uk)
Rank 8 | ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology | Zurich, Switzerland (Image: ethz.ch)
Rank 7 | Imperial College London | London, United Kingdom (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | California Institute of Technology (Caltech) | Pasadena, United States
Rank 5 | Harvard University | Cambridge, United States (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | University of Cambridge | Cambridge, United Kingdom (Image: PTI)
Rank 3 | Stanford University | Stanford, United States (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | University of Oxford | Oxford, United Kingdom (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) | Cambridge, United States (Image: mit.edu)
