QS World University Ranking 2022 | 3 Indian Institutions in top 200; a look at world's top 10 Universities
London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released its World University Ranking 2022 on June 8, listing world’s top 1300 universities. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved a record-extending 10th consecutive year as world number-one. Only three Indian institutions have figured in the top 200 universities of the world list. The India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, is India's top ranked institution for the fourth consecutive year at the QS World University Rankings 2022 and ranked 177 worldwide. IIT, Delhi, has become India's second-best university, having risen from the 193rd rank to 185 since last year. Take a look at the top 10 Universities in the world for 2022.