    PM Modi to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand. Here's all you need to know

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a regional summit in Uzbekistan that according to Russia will see face-to-face talks between Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) comprising China, Russia, four Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan -- India and Pakistan is due to take place in Samarkand on September 15 and 16.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 21st SCO summit scheduled to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16, 2022.
    The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001.
    In 2021, the decision was made to start the accession process of Iran to the SCO as a full member, and Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia became dialogue partners.
    SCO member countries generate one fourth of the world’s GDP.
    Uzbekistan is the chair of SCO 2022. After the summit, India will take charge of the rotational presidency, which it will hold till September 2023.
    The SCO focuses on several issues. Some of these are regional security, regional development, religious extremism, fight against regional terrorism and ethnic separatism.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among 15 world leaders to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on September 15 and 16.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the high-level talks. As per reports, PM Modi is likely to have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
    As per news reports, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will have a bilateral engagement at the SCO meeting.
    Tags: #Chinese President Xi Jinping #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #SCO Summit #Slideshow #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 11:57 am
