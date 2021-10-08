MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

New York Comic Con returns to the Jacob Javits center after COVID-19 halt

New York Comic Con returns with in-person programming, limited capacity, mask requirements and temperature checks in New York City.

Reuters
October 08, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST
A woman in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A woman in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A women in costume pose together at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A women in costume pose together at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A woman in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A woman in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A man in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A man in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A woman in costume attends the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A woman in costume attends the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A couple in costume pose together at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A couple in costume pose together at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A man in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A man in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A man in costume and a protective face mask attends the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A man in costume and a protective face mask attends the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7. (Image: Reuters)
A woman in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7.
A woman in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7.
A man in costume checks his mobile phone at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7.
A man in costume checks his mobile phone at the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7.
Reuters
Tags: #Comic Con #coronavirus #Covid-19 #New York #New York Comic Con #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 8, 2021 06:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.