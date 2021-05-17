MARKET NEWS

Mars missions 2021 | All about the three missions and how different they are from each other

China landed Tianwen-1 spacecraft on Mars on May 15, becoming the third country to perform successful landing on the red planet after U.S. and the Soviet Union. The three Mars missions in 2021 and how they are different from each other.

Moneycontrol News
May 17, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
Launch dates of the three mission. (Image: News18 Creative)
Types of all three Mars mission in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
Mars orbit insertion/landing. (Image: News18 Creative)
Duration of all three Mars mission. (Image: News18 Creative)
Objectives of Mars missions in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
