Mahsa Amini's death | Iran protests continue despite crackdown; a look at how the events unfolded

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of “morality police” was the spark for the protests. Now it’s a full-blown inferno. Five weeks since Amini’s death, a look at how the events in Iran unfolded. (Image: News18 Creative)

“We are not afraid anymore,” says a large banner placed on a Tehran overpass. What began as a wave of street protests in Iran has grown into a full-fledged anti-government movement within a month. Young Iranian women have been at the forefront of this uprising, Iran’s biggest in years. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to eyewitnesses, she was beaten and slipped into a coma later. Videos emerged on social media appearing to show Amini being detained and dragged on the ground. (Image: News18 Creative)

Protests break out at Mahsa Amini’s funeral in her hometown Saqqez. Some women at the ceremony remove their headscarves in protest at the compulsory wearing of hijabs. (Image: News18 Creative)

Within a few days, protests spread from Saqqez to other cities – Sanandaj, Gohardasht, Mahabad and Tehran – with thousands of people taking to the streets. (Image: News18 Creative)

Photos and videos of Iranian women taking off their headscarves and cutting their hair swarm the internet. (Image: News18 Creative)

Many Iranian celebrities voice their support to women of Iran. (Image: News18 Creative)

Iran’s security forces launch a campaign of mass arrests of artists, dissidents, journalists and athletes. Many celebs have their passports confiscated for supporting the protests against the regime. (Image: News18 Creative)

Singer Shervin Hajipur’s protest song “Baraye” (“For”) received more than 40 million views within a day of its release. (Image: News18 Creative)

Iranian forces begin to forcibly arrest schoolgirls as protests intensify. (Image: News18 Creative)

A video of anti-riot forces in Iran sexually assaulting a female protester whilst trying to arrest her provokes fury. (Image: News18 Creative)

Iranian schoolgirl Asra Panahi beaten to death in her classroom for refusing to sing pro-regime anthem. The attack further stokes public fury. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to Norway-based rights group Iran HR, as of October 17, at least 215 people were killed in Iran since the nationwide protests and subsequent government crackdown started in September. (Image: News18 Creative)

Iran is the only country in the world to impose a mandatory headscarf on both Muslim and non-Muslim women. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2017, women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protest. Since then, authorities have adopted tougher measures and violators face public rebuke, fines or arrest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Guidance Patrol, also known as Gasht-e Ershad, fashion police or morality police was established in 2005. (Image: News18 Creative)

Earlier this year, Iran’s President Raisi promised to crack down on the “promotion of organized corruption in the Islamic society”, referring to women not complying with the dress code. (Image: News18 Creative)