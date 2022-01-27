MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Winter wonderlands: Snowscapes from around the world

From breathtaking white expanses to paralyzing blizzards, scenes from recent snowfalls.

Reuters
January 27, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
People walk in newly fallen snow in Central Park after a winter storm dropped several inches of snow on the Northeast United States in Manhattan, New York. (Image: Reuters)
Snow covers a neighbourhood during a winter storm in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A man pulls a sledge with a tourist in a snow-covered field in Gulmarg, in the Kashmir region. (Image: Reuters)
Snow covers the heart-shaped and frozen Baker Pond on Christmas Eve in East Bolton, Quebec, Canada. (Image: Reuters)
A Des Moines resident removes snow after Winter Storm Izzy in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A woman carrying a water pitcher walks through a snow-covered field on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Image: Reuters)
Children sled at Waveland Golf Course after the area accumulated snow from Winter Storm Izzy in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A child plays with the snow at Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
A girl plays with a snowball while visiting the snow-covered mountains with her family after a snowfall in Ziarat, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
General view of Band-e Amir National Park in Bamiyan, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)
A view of snow covered Hamilton, Ontario, Canada after a snowstorm. (Image: Reuters)
A man rides on a horse through the snow-covered landscape during sunny winter weather near Unteriberg, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)
People stand on a bridge of Charlottenburg castle at a snow covered park in Berlin, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Snow covers the Tikjda mountains, Algeria. (Image: Reuters)
Snow covers the Sariyer district of Istanbul, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #Slideshow #snowfall #winter #winter season #World News
first published: Jan 27, 2022 02:00 pm
