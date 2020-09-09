In Pics | Raging wildfire destroys Washington town, roars through California, Oregon

High winds kicked up wildfires across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington state and forcing evacuations and highway closures in Oregon.
Uncontrolled wildfire driven by high wind and unprecedented temperature raged across the US West on September 8, incinerating the Washington town of Malden and threatening communities in Oregon and California. (Image: Reuters)
Fire trucks head east past a roadblock at the McKenzie Fire District Station in Leaburg, Oregon, on September 8. (Image: AP)
Smoke from the Holiday Farm Fire fills the skies at the McKenzie Fire District Station in Leaburg, Oregon on September 8. (Image: AP)
The satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at 20:36 UTC (1:36 pm PDT) shows smoke from wildfires blown westward, from California's Sierra Nevada to the Coast Ranges, at center to left, and from Oregon at top left on September 8. Millions of acres of wild land and many homes and other structures have been lost to the flames. (Image: NOAA via AP)
Jennifer Steckler walks two horses along state Highway 226 in Lyons, Oregon, early September 8. Steckler had walked them for more than two miles during evacuation from the Santiam Fire. (Image: Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)
A family arrives with their two dogs and other precious belongings at an evacuation center that has been set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, on September 8. Red Cross spokesman Chad Carter said 600 evacuees had checked in by early Tuesday afternoon to the site, one of at least 10 fire evacuation centers in Oregon set up by the Red Cross. (Image: AP)
A sign along Interstate 5 north of Eugene, Oregon warns drivers that Highway 126 eastbound is closed do to a wildfire on September 8, in the area as smoke clogs the sky from wildfires burning in the state. (Image: Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)
Lane County Search and Rescue and Lane County sheriff's deputies go door-to-door, warning residents east of Springfield, Oregon, to evacuate ahead of a fast-moving wildfire on September 8. (Image: AP)
A steady stream of vehicles heads west on a road east of Springfield, Oregon, as residents evacuate the area ahead of a fast-moving wildfire on September 8. (Image: AP)
Jonathan Thompson of the Keizer, Oregon, Chamber of Commerce delivers donated bottled water on September 8, to the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, which is now an evacuation center as wildfires threaten towns in Oregon. (Image: AP)
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 01:50 pm