In pics | Disneyland Paris reopens: Happy faces at the theme park despite COVID restrictions

With strict rules on wearing masks and following social distancing norms, Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on July 15 after a four-month-long lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, it will be a phased opening for Europe’s most frequently-visited theme park resort in Marne-la-Valle. So for now, visitors will only have access to Disneyland Parks and the Walt Disney Studios. (Image: Reuters)
First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors were required to book their tickets in advance as no tickets were sold at the entrance. Sanitising gel and handwashing stations were seen around, mandatory to wear masks and visitors were told to maintain social distance. (Image: Reuters)
Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie welcome visitors at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Chefs welcome the first visitors arriving at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, following the coronavirus outbreak in France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors enjoy the Mad Hatters Teacups at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors enjoy the Dumbo carousel at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors buy souvenirs at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, following the COVID-19 outbreak in France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors leaving Disneyland Paris with bags full of souvenirs as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 03:35 pm