Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Disneyland Paris reopens: Happy faces at the theme park despite COVID restrictions

Visitors were required to book their tickets in advance as no tickets were sold at the entrance. Sanitising gel and handwashing stations were seen around, mandatory to wear masks and visitors were told to maintain social distance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With masks and social distancing norms to be followed by all Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on July 15 after four month long lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Europe’s most frequent theme park resort, Disneyland Paris, in Marne-la-Valle is opening its doors in phased manner with opening only Disneyland Parks and the Walt Disney Studios for now. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

With strict rules on wearing masks and following social distancing norms, Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on July 15 after a four-month-long lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, it will be a phased opening for Europe’s most frequently-visited theme park resort in Marne-la-Valle. So for now, visitors will only have access to Disneyland Parks and the Walt Disney Studios. (Image: Reuters)

First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors were required to book their tickets in advance as no tickets were sold at the entrance. Sanitising gel and handwashing stations were seen around, mandatory to wear masks and visitors were told to maintain social distance. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Visitors were required to book their tickets in advance as no tickets were sold at the entrance. Sanitising gel and handwashing stations were seen around, mandatory to wear masks and visitors were told to maintain social distance. (Image: Reuters)

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie welcome visitors at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie welcome visitors at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)

Chefs welcome the first visitors arriving at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, following the coronavirus outbreak in France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Chefs welcome the first visitors arriving at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, following the coronavirus outbreak in France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors enjoy the Mad Hatters Tea cups at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Visitors enjoy the Mad Hatters Teacups at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors enjoy the Dumbo carrousel at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Visitors enjoy the Dumbo carousel at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, July 15. (Image: Reuters)

First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors buy souvenirs at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, following the COVID-19 outbreak in France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Visitors buy souvenirs at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, following the COVID-19 outbreak in France, July 15. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors leaves Disneyland Paris with bags full of souvenirs as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee on July 15. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Visitors leaving Disneyland Paris with bags full of souvenirs as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee on July 15. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #disneyland #Disneyland Paris #Slideshow #World News

