Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: AP

In pics | A look around the world in the week gone by

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published by The Associated Press from around the world.

Moneycontrol News
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, are displayed on large screens outside the venue where Biden spoke at the conclusion of the final day of the Democratic National Convention, August 20, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (Image: AP)

Contestants exercise backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 19. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's competition was staged outdoors. The 85 participants were required to wear protective masks in line with health codes. (Image: AP)

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, Calif., August 19. The highway was closed in both directions shortly afterward. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (Image: AP)

A woman tries to jump over water streaming down a street in Harare, Zimbabwe on Aug, 17. (Image: AP)

Protesters participate in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra, Iraq, August 17. (Image: AP)

Children take part in a greased-pole climbing competition during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, August 17. (Image: AP)

Mohammed Moussa prays on a makeshift bed outside his home, destroyed in the August 4 explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 16 (Image: AP)

Mechanics prepare for a tire change practice session on Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain's car during the third practice session prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, August 15. (Image: AP)

A protester holds flowers as she lies on the road during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem, August 15. (Image: AP)

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez (2), Eddie Rosario (20), Jorge Polanco (11), and Byron Buxton (25) celebrate their 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at game one of a baseball double-header, August 15, in Minneapolis. (Image: AP)

First Published on Aug 22, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Beirut explosion #Lebanon explosion #Slideshow #World News

