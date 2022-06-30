English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Hey Martian, Say Cheese | Chinese spacecraft clicks images of Red Planet

    China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021 on the country's inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space.

    Reuters
    June 30, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet's potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration there. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet's potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration there. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021 on the country's inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021 on the country's inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Among the images taken from space were China's first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet's water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency had discovered water under the ice of the planet's south pole. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Among the images taken from space were China's first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet's water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency had discovered water under the ice of the planet's south pole. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet's potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration there. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet's potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration there. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Other Tianwen-1 images include photographs of the 4,000-kilometre (2,485-mile) long canyon Valles Marineris, and impact craters of highlands in the north of Mars known as Arabia Terra. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Other Tianwen-1 images include photographs of the 4,000-kilometre (2,485-mile) long canyon Valles Marineris, and impact craters of highlands in the north of Mars known as Arabia Terra. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Tianwen-1 also sent back high-resolution imagery of the edge of the vast Maunder crater, as well as a top-down view of the 18,000-metre (59,055-foot) Ascraeus Mons, a large shield volcano first detected by NASA's Mariner 9 spacecraft more than five decades ago. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Tianwen-1 also sent back high-resolution imagery of the edge of the vast Maunder crater, as well as a top-down view of the 18,000-metre (59,055-foot) Ascraeus Mons, a large shield volcano first detected by NASA's Mariner 9 spacecraft more than five decades ago. (Image: Twitter @CNSAWatcher)
    Reuters
    Tags: #China Spacecraft #Mars #Slideshow #Tianwen-1 #World News
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 11:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.