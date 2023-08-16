Hawaii Wildfires: What caused the blaze and how it became so apocalyptic in no time

1/10 Hawaii faces an increasingly ominous adversary, wildfires. The recent ravaging of Maui serves as a stark reminder that climate change has made even the most paradisiacal locales and lush tropical places susceptible to wildfires. (Image: News18 creative)

2/10 The deadly wildfires have devastated the historic town of Lahaina, on the island of Maui. (Image: News18 creative)

3/10 More than 2,100 acres of Lahaina land were destroyed in the wildfires. (Image: News18 creative)

4/10 Wildfires require three things to ignite and eventually spread: fuel, heat and oxygen (commonly known as the fire triangle). (Image: News18 creative)

5/10 The composition of fuel (trees or vegetation in an area) influences how quickly a fire will spread. (Image: News18 creative)

6/10 Lahaina, the epicentre of the deadliest blaze on August 8, is one of the driest places in Hawaii because it is in the rain shadow of the West Maui Mountains. (Image: News18 creative)

7/10 In recent years, climate shifts, primarily driven by global warming, have led to prolonged droughts in Hawaii. This has led to a drier climate. (Image: News18 creative)

8/10 Hawaii was sandwiched between high-pressure to the north and a low-pressure system associated with Dora. (Image: News18 creative)

9/10 On August 7, the US National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for fire risk in light of Dora’s winds and prevailing drought conditions. (Image: News18 creative)