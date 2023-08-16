English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Hawaii Wildfires: What caused the blaze and how it became so apocalyptic in no time

    The Hawaii wildfires have left a trail of death and destruction in the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. A look at what caused the fire and how it became so apocalyptic in no time

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST
    Hawaii faces an increasingly ominous adversary, wildfires. The recent ravaging of Maui serves as a stark reminder that climate change has made even the most paradisiacal locales and lush tropical places susceptible to wildfires. (Image: News18 creative)
    1/10
    Hawaii faces an increasingly ominous adversary, wildfires. The recent ravaging of Maui serves as a stark reminder that climate change has made even the most paradisiacal locales and lush tropical places susceptible to wildfires. (Image: News18 creative)
    The deadly wildfires have devastated the historic town of Lahaina, on the island of Maui. (Image: News18 creative)
    2/10
    The deadly wildfires have devastated the historic town of Lahaina, on the island of Maui. (Image: News18 creative)
    More than 2,100 acres of Lahaina land burned in the wildfires. (Image: News18 creative)
    3/10
    More than 2,100 acres of Lahaina land were destroyed in the wildfires. (Image: News18 creative)
    Wildfires require three things to ignite and eventually spread: fuel, heat and oxygen (commonly known as the fire triangle). (Image: News18 creative)
    4/10
    Wildfires require three things to ignite and eventually spread: fuel, heat and oxygen (commonly known as the fire triangle). (Image: News18 creative)
    The composition of fuel (trees or vegetation in an area) influences how quickly a fire will spread. (Image: News18 creative)
    5/10
    The composition of fuel (trees or vegetation in an area) influences how quickly a fire will spread. (Image: News18 creative)
    Lahaina, the epicentre of the deadliest blaze on August 8th, is one of the driest places in Hawaii because it is in the rain shadow of the West Maui Mountains. (Image: News18 creative)
    6/10
    Lahaina, the epicentre of the deadliest blaze on August 8, is one of the driest places in Hawaii because it is in the rain shadow of the West Maui Mountains. (Image: News18 creative)
    In recent year climate shifts, primarily driven by global warming, have led to prolonged droughts in Hawaii. This has led to a drier climate. (Image: News18 creative)
    7/10
    In recent years, climate shifts, primarily driven by global warming, have led to prolonged droughts in Hawaii. This has led to a drier climate. (Image: News18 creative)
    Hawaii was sandwiched between high pressure to the north and a low pressure system associated with Dora. (Image: News18 creative)
    8/10
    Hawaii was sandwiched between high-pressure to the north and a low-pressure system associated with Dora. (Image: News18 creative)
    On August 7, the US National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for fire risk in the light of Dora’s winds and prevailing drought conditions. (Image: News18 creative)
    9/10
    On August 7, the US National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for fire risk in light of Dora’s winds and prevailing drought conditions. (Image: News18 creative)
    This year, wildfires have caused widespread destruction globally. (Image: News18 creative)
    10/10
    This year, wildfires have caused widespread destruction globally. (Image: News18 creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hawaii #Slideshow #wildfire #World News
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 06:34 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!