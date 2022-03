A geomagnetic storm is due to hit Earth on March 31, triggering auroras – nature’s most dazzling display of light – that maybe visible farther away from the poles. (Image: News18 Creative)

An aurora is a natural light display in Earth’s sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Auroras are the result of the interaction of space weather with Earth’s magnetic fields. (Image: News18 Creative)

Let’s understand what happens during the collision. (Image: News18 Creative)

The striking colours in auroras are dictated by the chemical composition of Earth’s atmosphere. (Image: News18 Creative)