COVID-19 | A look at some easy fix for a good sleep during the pandemic

If the pandemic stress is robbing you of a good night’s sleep, you are not alone. A survey conducted by wakefit.co shows that lockdown has affected the sleep patterns of Indians. Here are some easy fix for a good sleep. Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)

Make a routine | Routine is an important factor in getting a good night’s sleep. Try to stick to your old sleeping pattern and avoid taking daytime naps. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mind your space | Don’t take your office to bed. Our mind is conditioned to associate the bed with sleep. Try to look for other spaces in your house from where you can work. If it’s not possible, change the appearance of your bed so that you don’t fall asleep or feel fatigued while working. (Image: News18 Creative)

Stay tech free | Using electronic devices before bed delays the body’s internal clock, surpasses melatonin – a sleep-inducing hormone and make it more difficult to sleep. Keep your device aside before going to bed to have a good sleep. (Image: News18 Creative)

Sleep stress free | During times like this, it is normal to be stressed, but try to not take it to bed with you. Calm yourself before going to sleep. Even a few minutes of breathing exercises could help you be stress free. (Image: News18 Creative)

Try doing your exercises outside in the daytime. If possible sit on your balcony or terrace for a while. (Image: News18 Creative)