Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 11 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

2 | Spain hopes to receive first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, says minister: Spain stands to receive its first vaccines against COVID-19 developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech in early 2021, the health minister said, under a deal being negotiated by the European Union. The EU hopes to sign a contract soon for millions of doses of the vaccine, the European Commission announced on Monday, hours after the two companies said it had proved more than 90 percent effective, in what could be a major victory in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.