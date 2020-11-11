PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine tracker November 11 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker: Here are all the latest updates on the coronavirus vaccine candidates and their progress.

Moneycontrol News
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, shows data: Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. But the announcement doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

Spain hopes to receive first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, says minister: Spain stands to receive its first vaccines against COVID-19 developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech in early 2021, the health minister said on Tuesday, under a deal being negotiated by the European Union. The EU hopes to sign a contract soon for millions of doses of the vaccine, the European Commission announced on Monday, hours after the two companies said it had proved more than 90% effective, in what could be a major victory in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain hopes to receive first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, says minister: Spain stands to receive its first vaccines against COVID-19 developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech in early 2021, the health minister said, under a deal being negotiated by the European Union. The EU hopes to sign a contract soon for millions of doses of the vaccine, the European Commission announced on Monday, hours after the two companies said it had proved more than 90 percent effective, in what could be a major victory in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot. The initial results are only the second to be published from a late-stage human trial in the global race to produce a vaccine that could halt a pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people and ravaged the world economy.

India in talks with Pfizer, COVID vaccine manufacturers for supply, says Health Ministry: The Health Ministry said on November 10 that its National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 was in talks with "all candidate vaccine manufacturers" for supply to India. Addressing his daily press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that India was considering a tie-up with Pfizer.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #India #world

