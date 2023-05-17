Cannes 2023: A look at the evolution of dresses through the ages

1/15 The Cannes Film Festival is known for its extravagant fashion and glamorous gowns which are often haute couture. The best looks from the festival are decoded for days and revisited again and again. For the divas walking the coveted red carpet, the focus is on standing out. A look at how the dress changed its shape and form over the last few centuries, and evolved into the most-loved outfit of the modern era. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/15 Square necklines, layered with heavy neck pieces were quite common among the European nobility in 1600s. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/15 In Europe in 1700s, the dresses were big, had super tight corsets and really large skirts. In contrast to elaborate designs worn by European women, dresses in American colonies were quite simple and often involved a skirt and bodice sewn together. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/15 In the beginning of the 19th century, empire waists were quite common. Off-the-shoulder sleeves cemented their place in the wardrobes of noble women. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/15 Tight fitting dresses with slim skirts, plenty of frills, high necks and long sleeves were common in 1900s. the dresses were made to cover the whole body. Corsets were essential as the emphasis was on slimmer waists. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/15 Dresses became boxier and loose in 20th century. Waist was still cinched with a sash. The most radical change of the era was the hemline, which for the first time, rose above the ankles. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/15 Wild and carefree dance forms – the shimmy, the tango, the waltz, the foxtrot – replaced the tame ballroom dance. Enter dropped waistlines and short hems – fashion that matched the spirit of the roaring ‘20s. (Image: News18 Creative)

8/15 More casual dresses made their way into mainstream fashion in 1930s. one of the most common staples: dresses with belted waists and buttons up the front. (Image: News18 Creative)

9/15 A-line skirts became common in 1940s. structured shoulders and belted waists were everywhere. The focus was on well-fitting dresses, but too tight dresses of previous centuries had made an exit by now. (Image: News18 Creative)

10/15 Tea-length dresses were everywhere in the ‘50s. with full skirts and cinched waist, the focus was on accentuating the hourglass shape. (Image: News18 Creative)

11/15 In ‘60s, sheath dresses were the fashion staples of the time. These boxy, comfortable dresses were often paired with gloves for a formal look. (Image: News18 Creative)

12/15 Feminine silhouettes made their way into fashion in ‘70s. A popular trend of the time was the jumper dress, often worn over a blouse. (Image: News18 Creative)

13/15 Power dressing became a fashion statement in 1980s. shoulder pads were added to dresses for a powerful look, and skirts became slimmer. (Image: News18 Creative)

14/15 Endorsed by Hollywood actresses, the slip dress – the super silky slim fitted dress – made its way into mainstream fashion in ‘90s. (Image: News18 Creative)