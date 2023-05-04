Britain readies for King Charles III’s coronation: See Pics

1/10 The Gold State Coach is ridden alongside members of the military during a full overnight dress rehearsal of the Coronation Ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in London, Britain, May 3. (Image: Reuters)

2/10 People camp outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles' Coronation. (Image: Reuters)

3/10 Princess Anne, as Colonel of The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons), sits for a group photo with Officers and senior Non-Commissioned Officers of The Household Division during her visit to Wellington Barracks, central London, ahead of the coronation. (Image: Reuters)

4/10 Royal super fan Donna Werner from the U.S. shows her celebratory handmade royal on May 2. (Image: Reuters)

5/10 Regent Street is decorated with British flags on May 1. (Image: Reuters)

6/10 A general view of the Mall ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain, May 1. (Image: Reuters)

7/10 People sit in a cafe decorated for the Coronation of Britain's King Charles in Rochester, Britain, April 30. (Image: Reuters)

8/10 King's Bodyguards for Scotland and members of Royal Company of Archers Alex Baillie-Hamilton and Paul Harkness stand guard by the Stone of Destiny at Westminster Abbey during a welcome ceremony, in central London, Britain, April 29. The stone, an ancient symbol of Scotlandis monarchy, will play a central role in the Coronation of The King in the Abbey on May 6. In 1296, King Edward I brought the stone to Westminster. He placed it within the Coronation Chair, the oak seat he commissioned in 1300-1301 and which has been the centre piece of coronations for more than 700 years. In 1996, the UK government announced that the stone would return to Scotland, but would come back to the Abbey for coronations. (Image: Reuters)

9/10 A view of souvenirs designed for the Coronation of Britain's King Charles in Windsor, Britain, April 29. (Image: Reuters)