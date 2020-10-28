Bill Gates 65th Birthday | A look at some of his quotes about leadership and success

Like many other high-profile billionaires and millionaires who aren’t leaving their fortunes to their children, Gates also plans to pass on the vast majority of his wealth to a charitable trust. Gates and his wife Melinda have three children and own the world’s largest private charitable foundation – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – which works to help people, including the severely underprivileged – lead healthy, productive lives. In a Reddit AMA in 2019, the American business tycoon said his children will inherit just $10 million each from his fortune. Gates said, “I definitely think leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favour to them.” (Image: Reuters)