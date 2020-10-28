Bill Gates 65th Birthday | A look at some of his quotes about leadership and success

Like many other high-profile billionaires and millionaires who aren’t leaving their fortunes to their children, Gates also plans to pass on the vast majority of his wealth to a charitable trust. Moneycontrol News American business magnate Bill Gates celebrates his 65th birthday on October 28. The second-richest man in the world is best known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. William Henry Gates was born on October 28, 1955 in Seattle, Washington. After having an interest in programming from a young age, Bill Gates grew into one of the best-known entrepreneurs in the world today. Gates has also pursued a number of philanthropic endeavors, and is known for his charitable work through the ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.’ On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his popular leadership quotes. (Image: Reuters) Like many other high-profile billionaires and millionaires who aren’t leaving their fortunes to their children, Gates also plans to pass on the vast majority of his wealth to a charitable trust. Gates and his wife Melinda have three children and own the world’s largest private charitable foundation – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – which works to help people, including the severely underprivileged – lead healthy, productive lives. In a Reddit AMA in 2019, the American business tycoon said his children will inherit just $10 million each from his fortune. Gates said, “I definitely think leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favour to them.” (Image: Reuters) 4 bill gates inspirational quotes 3 bill gates inspirational quotes 2 bill gates inspirational quotes 1 bill gates inspirational quotes Like many other high-profile billionaires and millionaires who aren’t leaving their fortunes to their children, Gates also plans to pass on the vast majority of his wealth to charitable trust. Gates and his wife have three children and owns the world’s largest private charitable foundation – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – which works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. Last year in a Reddit AMA, the American business tycoon said his children will inherit just $10 million each from his fortune. Gates said, “I definitely think leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favour to them.” (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 28, 2020 03:13 pm