All you need to know about Marburg virus

July 26, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed two cases of Marburg virus disease, a close cousin of Ebola, in Ghana. While it’s far from an outbreak, emergence of these cases is nothing short of an alarm for a world grappling with COVID-19, and troubled by the spread of monkeypox. (Image: News18 Creative)
A highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 1967, when outbreaks of hemorrhagic fever occurred simultaneously in laboratories in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany and in Belgrade, Serbia. (Image: News18 Creative)
High fever, severe headache, muscle pains, severe malaise are some of the symptoms of Marburg virus. (Image: News18 Creative)
The appearance of patients at this phase has been described as showing “ghost-like” drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy. (Image: News18 Creative)
It is transmitted through human-to-human or through animals. (Image: News18 Creative)
Wear gloves and other appropriate protective clothing, avoid close physical contact with Marburg patients to prevent it. (Image: News18 Creative)