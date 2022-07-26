English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    All you need to know about Marburg virus

    WHO has confirmed two cases of Marburg virus disease, in Ghana. While it’s far from an outbreak, emergence of these cases is nothing short of an alarm for a world grappling with COVID-19, and troubled by the spread of monkeypox.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
    World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed two cases of Marburg virus disease, a close cousin of Ebola, in Ghana. While it’s far from an outbreak, emergence of these cases is nothing short of an alarm for a world grappling with COVID-19, and troubled by the spread of monkeypox. (Image: News18 Creative)
    World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed two cases of Marburg virus disease, a close cousin of Ebola, in Ghana. While it’s far from an outbreak, emergence of these cases is nothing short of an alarm for a world grappling with COVID-19, and troubled by the spread of monkeypox. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1967, when outbreaks of hemorrhagic fever occurred simultaneously in laboratories in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany and in Belgrade, Serbia. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 1967, when outbreaks of hemorrhagic fever occurred simultaneously in laboratories in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany and in Belgrade, Serbia. (Image: News18 Creative)
    High fever, severe headache, muscle pains, severe malaise are some of the symptoms of Marburg virus. (Image: News18 Creative)
    High fever, severe headache, muscle pains, severe malaise are some of the symptoms of Marburg virus. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The appearance of patients at this phase has been described as showing “ghost-like” drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The appearance of patients at this phase has been described as showing “ghost-like” drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy. (Image: News18 Creative)
    It is transmitted through human-to-human or through animals. (Image: News18 Creative)
    It is transmitted through human-to-human or through animals. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Wear gloves and other appropriate protective clothing, avoid close physical contact with Marburg patients to prevent it. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Wear gloves and other appropriate protective clothing, avoid close physical contact with Marburg patients to prevent it. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Health #Marburg virus #Slideshow #WHO #World Health Organisation (WHO) #World News
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 06:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.