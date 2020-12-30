A look back at how plastic barriers were used to combat coronavirus pandemic

A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13. (Image: Reuters)

A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, November 11. (Image: Reuters)

Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area in Galway, Ireland, October 20. (Image: Reuters)

A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil in a bubble tent in Manhattan, New York, September 23. (Image: Reuters)

Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. (Image: Reuters)

Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home Le Jardin de Picardie enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets in Peruwelz, Belgium, July 1. (Image: Reuters)

Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. (Image: Reuters)

Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a rehearsal social distancing ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. (Image: Reuters)

A staff member wearing a face shield talks to a bank teller at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed in a branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. (Image: Reuters)