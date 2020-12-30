MARKET NEWS

A look back at how plastic barriers were used to combat coronavirus pandemic

The novel COVID-19 outbreak plunged the world into crisis. After emerging in Wuhan, China, the pandemic swept all over the world, causing havoc. No country was spared by the disease. Social distancing, no more group meet like earlier and following all precautionary measures to combat the virus spread is a must now. Using plastic barriers to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic is another way to stop infections. Here is a look at the various ways plastic barriers brought our lives as close to normal as was possible, without risking infection.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 04:11 PM IST
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13. (Image: Reuters)
A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, November 11. (Image: Reuters)
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area in Galway, Ireland, October 20. (Image: Reuters)
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23. (Image: Reuters)
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. (Image: Reuters)
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets in Peruwelz, Belgium, July 1. (Image: Reuters)
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. (Image: Reuters)
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a rehearsal social distancing ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. (Image: Reuters)
A staff member wearing a face shield talks to a bank teller at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed in a branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. (Image: Reuters)
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, before leaving home for a vaccination in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13. (Image: Reuters)
first published: Dec 30, 2020 04:11 pm

