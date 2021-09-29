MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

A look at the recent missile tests by North Korea

In this third missile test in September 2021, North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic missile. Here’s what we know about North Korea’s military capabilities so far. Take a look at some key missiles in its arsenal, and military balance in the Korean peninsula

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
In this third missile test in September 2021, North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic missile. Here’s what we know about North Korea’s military capabilities so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
Hwasong-8 is a short-range missile and was fired into the sea on September 28. A hypersonic missile fly at lower altitudes and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound. It makes them much harder for missile defence system to intercept. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the estimated range of some missiles in the country’s arsenal. (Image: News18 Creative)
North Korea has one of the largest standing armies in the world but much of its equipment is old. Since 2006, North Korea has developed many nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles, changing the game on the Korean peninsula. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #North Korea #North Korea missile #North Korea Missile Programmes #Slideshow #South Korea #World News
first published: Sep 29, 2021 09:07 pm

