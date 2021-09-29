A look at the recent missile tests by North Korea

In this third missile test in September 2021, North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic missile. Here’s what we know about North Korea’s military capabilities so far. (Image: News18 Creative)

Hwasong-8 is a short-range missile and was fired into the sea on September 28. A hypersonic missile fly at lower altitudes and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound. It makes them much harder for missile defence system to intercept. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at the estimated range of some missiles in the country’s arsenal. (Image: News18 Creative)