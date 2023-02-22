Northern US braces for a whiteout as historic winter storm rages

1/10 A pedestrian walks across town as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on February 21, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Wide swathes of the Upper Midwest is bracing for a historic winter storm. The system is expected to bury parts of the region in 2 feet of snow, create dangerous blizzard conditions and bring along bitter-cold temperatures. (Source: AP)

2/10 David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on February 21, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. States in the northern plains are largely shutting down ahead of a massive winter storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow in some areas, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. (Source: AP)

3/10 A pedestrian makes her way across an intersection as snow falls in Ottawa, Ontario, February 21. Many schools throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were called off for February 22, ahead of the storm. Offices closed, and so did the Minnesota Legislature, which won't reconvene until Monday. Emergency management leaders warned people to stay off the roads or face potential “whiteout” conditions due to the snow and fierce winds. (Source: AP)

4/10 Vehicles travel through the first snow fall ahead of a winter storm on February 21, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The storm will make its way towards the East Coast later in the week. Places that don't get snow may get dangerous amounts of ice. Forecasters expect up to half-an inch of ice in some areas of southern Michigan, northern Illinois and some eastern states. (Source: AP)

5/10 Vehicles pass a sign that reads 'WINTER STORM WARNING STARTS AT 3PM' along Interstate Highway 35 near the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minn., on February 21, ahead of a winter storm that took aim at the Upper Midwest. The storm threatened to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. (Source: AP)

6/10 Pedestrians stand as snow falls around them ahead of a winter storm on February 21, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The snowfall could be historic, even in a region accustomed to heavy snow. As much as 25 inches may pile up, with the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph and wind chills are expected to hit minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 46 degrees Celsius) in some parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. (Source: AP)

7/10 A youngster walks home from school in Minneapolis as snow falls from a winter storm hitting the Twin Cities, February 21. Some families scrambled to get shopping done before the weather closed in. (Source: AP)

8/10 Parked cars are covered in a layer of snow ahead of a larger winter storm on February 21, in Sioux Falls, S.D. The weather service said the blizzard will actually involve two rounds. For the Minneapolis-St Paul area, the first blast arrives on February 22 afternoon with up to 7 inches of snow. Round 2 starting later on February 22 and extending into February 23 is the real whopper, “with an additional 10 to 20 inches expected.” (Source: AP)

9/10 Snow begins to fall around the Cathedral of Saint Paul, on February 21, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on February 21, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. (Source: AP)