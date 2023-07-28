In Pics: Here’s all you need to know about the Gulf Stream

1/11 In the movie ‘Day After Tomorrow’ the Earth is thrown into a new Ice Age as the Gulf Stream collapses. Now, a new study has sent shockwaves through the scientific community, warning that the Gulf Stream system could collapse as early as 2025. (Image: News18 creative)

2/11 The Gulf Stream is a powerful ocean current that transports warm water from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean, extending along the eastern coast of the United States and Canada. (Image: News18 creative)

3/11 A new study published in Nature Communications, suggests that the Gulf Stream system could collapse as soon as 2025. (Image: News18 creative)

4/11 The Gulf Stream’s warm water significantly affects weather and climate patterns along its path. (Image: News18 creative)

5/11 The Gulf Stream’s collapse is closely linked to global warming and AMOC’s vulnerability. (Image: News18 creative)

6/11 The Gulf Stream brings warm water from the Gulf of Mexico up to the Norwegian Sea. As the warm water comes in, colder, denser water sinks and flows along the bottom of the ocean all the way to Antarctica. (Image: News18 creative)

7/11 The Gulf Stream collapse will severely disrupt the vital tropical rains relied upon for agriculture in India, South America, and West Africa, leading to food crises and increased storm activity. (Image: News18 creative)

8/11 While the idea of AMOC collapse seems unprecedented, history reveals that it has occurred in the past. (Image: News18 creative)

9/11 The collapse of the Gulf Stream, or AMOC, poses a dire threat to our climate and the well-being of billions of people around the world. The warning signs are clear, and the window to take action is narrowing. (Image: News18 creative)

10/11 It is believed that Spanish mariners had been aware of the Gulf Stream’s existence since the 1500s. it was in the late 18th century that significant advancements were made in understanding and mapping this powerful ocean current. (Image: News18 creative)