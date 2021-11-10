MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsWeather

A look at how climate change is harming human health

A Canadian woman is world's first patient diagnosed with 'climate change'. A look at the case, and how climate change is affecting human health and wellbeing.

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
A Canadian woman has become the world’s first patient to be diagnosed with ‘climate change’. Not long ago, WHO called climate change the “single biggest health threat facing humanity”. Take a look at how global warming is harming human health and wellbeing. (Image: News18 Creative)
A Canadian woman has become the world’s first patient to be diagnosed with ‘climate change’. Not long ago, WHO called climate change the “single biggest health threat facing humanity”. Take a look at how global warming is harming human health and wellbeing. (Image: News18 Creative)
World’s first climate change patient was diagnosed with an underlying condition of asthma soon after the heatwaves struck the country earlier this year in June. (Image: News18 Creative)
World’s first climate change patient was diagnosed with an underlying condition of asthma soon after the heatwaves struck the country earlier this year in June. (Image: News18 Creative)
Health professionals worldwide are already noticing the health harms caused by climate change. (Image: News18 Creative)
Health professionals worldwide are already noticing the health harms caused by climate change. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how even a small rise in temperature affects the planet (impact by 2100). (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how even a small rise in temperature affects the planet (impact by 2100). (Image: News18 Creative)
Climate-sensitive health risks. (Image: News18 Creative)
Climate-sensitive health risks. (Image: News18 Creative)
Over 930 million people (around 12 percent of the world’s population) spend at least 10 percent of their household budget to pay for health care. (Image: News18 Creative)
Over 930 million people (around 12 percent of the world’s population) spend at least 10 percent of their household budget to pay for health care. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s the health costs of climate change. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s the health costs of climate change. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #climate #climate change #Slideshow #Weather #World News
first published: Nov 10, 2021 07:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.