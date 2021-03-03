Virat Kohli crosses 100 million followers on Instagram; look at 10 most followed sportsperson on Instagram

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first cricketer in the world to have 100 million followers on social media platform Instagram, joining the elite group of Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar. He is also the first Asian celebrity to cross 100 million followers on Instagram. The International Cricket Council took to social media to honour the Indian skipper for becoming the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram. Let’s take a look at the top 10 most followed sportspersons on Instagram. (Image: Twitter @ICC)