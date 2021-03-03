English
Virat Kohli crosses 100 million followers on Instagram; look at 10 most followed sportsperson on Instagram

The International Cricket Council took to social media to honour the Indian skipper for becoming the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram. Kohli is also the first Asian celebrity to cross 100 million followers on Instagram.

Priyanka Roshan
March 03, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first cricketer in the world to have 100 million followers on social media platform Instagram, joining the elite group of Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar. He is also the first Asian celebrity to cross 100 million followers on Instagram. The International Cricket Council took to social media to honour the Indian skipper for becoming the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram. Let’s take a look at the top 10 most followed sportspersons on Instagram. (Image: Twitter @ICC)
Rank 10 | Marcelo Vieira Jr. | Sports: Football | Instagram followers: 46.3 million (Image: Twitter)
Rank 9 | James Rodriguez | Sports: Football | Instagram followers: 46.5 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Zlatan Ibrahimović | Sports: Football | Instagram followers: 46.7 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Ronaldo de Assis Moreira | Sports: Football | Instagram followers: 53.8 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | David Beckham | Sports: Football | Instagram followers: 65 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | LeBron James | Sports: Basketball | Instagram followers: 80 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Virat Kohli | Sports: Cricket | Instagram followers: 100 million (Image: Instagram/virat.kohli)
Rank 3 | Neymar | Sports: Football | Instagram followers: 147 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Lionel Messi | Sports: Football | Instagram followers: 187 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Sports: Football | Instagram followers: 266 million (Image: Reuters)
