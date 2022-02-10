India does away with 'at-risk' norm. A look at countries that are easing international travel rules

India is the latest to join the list of countries that have initiated the process of easing the COVID-19-related travel curbs. The Union health ministry on February 9 said the 'at-risk' classification of countries would be scrapped with effect from February 14. Travellers from at-risk countries - which includes 20 nations - would no longer be required to pre-book tests at the airport or mandatorily remain under home quarantine after arrival. (Representative image: Reuters)

The United Kingdom, which has decided to accelerate the pace of uplifting curbs to assist in post-Omicron recovery, has announced that vaccinated international travellers would not be required to undergo COVID-19 tests at arrival from February 11 onwards. (Representative image: Reuters)

Sweden has waived the requirement of an RT-PCR negative test certificate, which was earlier mandatory for international passengers arriving from outside the European Union. The country's health department noted that travellers do not necessarily pose the risk of Omicron transmission. (Representative image: Reuters)

Cyprus, another EU nation, has announced the upliftment of all travel-related curbs for international passengers from March 1. The relaxation, however, will be applicable for only those passengers who have received the vaccine booster dose in addition to the two jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

Singapore has exempted fully vaccinated travellers from undergoing swab tests on arrival. For passengers who have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the rapid anti-gen test would also not be conducted. Furthermore, the isolation period for passengers who show coronavirus-related symptoms has been reduced from 10 to 7 days. (Representative image: Reuters)