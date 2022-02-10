MARKET NEWS

    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsTravel

    India does away with 'at-risk' norm. A look at countries that are easing international travel rules

    With the threat posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 receding, and the infection rate dwindling in most parts of the world, a number of countries have begun easing the norms for international travel. Here's a look.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Representative image
    India is the latest to join the list of countries that have initiated the process of easing the COVID-19-related travel curbs. The Union health ministry on February 9 said the 'at-risk' classification of countries would be scrapped with effect from February 14. Travellers from at-risk countries - which includes 20 nations - would no longer be required to pre-book tests at the airport or mandatorily remain under home quarantine after arrival. (Representative image: Reuters)
    The United Kingdom, which has decided to accelerate the pace of uplifting curbs following the scathing Omicron wave it experienced in December, has announced that vaccinated international travellers would not be required to undergo COVID-19 tests at arrival from February 11 onwards. (Representative image: Reuters)
    The United Kingdom, which has decided to accelerate the pace of uplifting curbs to assist in post-Omicron recovery, has announced that vaccinated international travellers would not be required to undergo COVID-19 tests at arrival from February 11 onwards. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Sweden has waived the requirement of RT-PCR negative test certificate, that was earlier mandatory for international passengers arriving from outside the European Union. The country's health department noted that travellers do not necessarily pose the risk of Omicron transmission. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Sweden has waived the requirement of an RT-PCR negative test certificate, which was earlier mandatory for international passengers arriving from outside the European Union. The country's health department noted that travellers do not necessarily pose the risk of Omicron transmission. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Cyprus, another EU nation, has announced the upliftment of all travel-related curbs for international passengers from March 1. The relaxation, however, will be applicable for only those passengers who have received the vaccine booster dose in addition to the two jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Cyprus, another EU nation, has announced the upliftment of all travel-related curbs for international passengers from March 1. The relaxation, however, will be applicable for only those passengers who have received the vaccine booster dose in addition to the two jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Singapore has exempted fully vaccinated travellers from undergoing swab tests on arrival. For passengers who have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the rapid anti-gen test would also not be conducted. Furthermore, the isolation period for passengers who show coronavirus-related symptoms has been reduced from 10 to 7 days. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Singapore has exempted fully vaccinated travellers from undergoing swab tests on arrival. For passengers who have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the rapid anti-gen test would also not be conducted. Furthermore, the isolation period for passengers who show coronavirus-related symptoms has been reduced from 10 to 7 days. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Thailand, a prime attraction for tourists who are looking to escape the winter freeze of their native nations, had last month announced that all vaccinated travellers would be granted entry under a 'Test and Go program'. The tourists would undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival, and upon testing negative, they would be allowed to explore the country. However, till the results of their tests are available, the tourists would have to stay in a hotel at their own expense. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Thailand, a prime attraction for tourists who are looking to escape the winter freeze of their native nations, had last month announced that all vaccinated travellers would be granted entry under a 'Test and Go program'. The tourists would undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival, and upon testing negative, they would be allowed to explore the country. However, till the results of their tests are available, the tourists would have to isolate themselves in a hotel at their own expense. (Representative image: Reuters)
