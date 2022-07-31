This week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

A young fencer strikes a pose for her parents as they take photos of her in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 24.

An artist gets his make up done before a performance during "Bonalu" festival in Hyderabad, Monday, July 25, 2022. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Goddess Kali.

Pope Francis visits the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta, Canada, Tuesday, July 26, during his visit to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country's notorious residential schools.

A young guest takes photos of the Van Gogh Live 8K multimedia exhibition featuring projections of paintings by the Dutch artist at the exhibit's opening for the media and guests, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, July 27.

A woman steers her stand-up paddle board using an umbrella as a sail at Ladoga lake near the city of Olonets, 300 kilometers north-east of St. Petersburg, Russia.

Balinese men parade a giant effigy of a mythical animal which later will be burned during a traditional mass cremation ceremony called "ngaben" on a beach on Friday, July 29, in Padangbai, Bali, Indonesia. Balinese believe that cremating the dead liberates their souls, allowing them to enter the higher world to reincarnate into better beings.