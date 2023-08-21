Take a look how Spain beat England, turmoil to lift their first Women’s World Cup

1/5 Spanish captain Olga Carmona (sitting extreme right) scored the winning goal beating England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps in the 29th minute of the final. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 During the first half, the match was a fair play with Spain showing dominance and England’s resilience and creative attacks. Spain had the possession of the ball for 64 percent of the first half (Image: Reuters)

3/5 At half-time, England received a boost as Lauren James came into play. One of the crucial moments of the game was Mary Earps saving the penalty in the 70th minute, keeping England’s chances of a victory alive (Image: AP)

4/5 Maria Isabel Rodriguez, Alba Redondo, Olga Carmona and Teresa Abelleira celebrate winning the 2023 World Cup final. (Image: Reuters)