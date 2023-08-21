Take a look how Spain beat England, turmoil to lift their first Women’s World Cup Overcoming a tumultuous build-up to the World Cup, Spain were crowned first-time champions after they beat England 1-0 at a packed Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20. They are the first team to hold under-17, under-20 and senior's title at the same time
August 21, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
Spanish captain Olga Carmona (sitting extreme right) scored the winning goal beating England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps in the 29th minute of the final. (Image: Reuters)
During the first half, the match was a fair play with Spain showing dominance and England’s resilience and creative attacks. Spain had the possession of the ball for 64 percent of the first half (Image: Reuters)
At half-time, England received a boost as Lauren James came into play. One of the crucial moments of the game was Mary Earps saving the penalty in the 70th minute, keeping England’s chances of a victory alive (Image: AP)
Maria Isabel Rodriguez, Alba Redondo, Olga Carmona and Teresa Abelleira celebrate winning the 2023 World Cup final. (Image: Reuters)
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati took the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament with three goals in the campaign. Spain's soccer federation president Luis Rubiales, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Spain's Queen Letizia and Princess Infanta Sofia congratulate Alba Redondo, Aitana Bonmati on the podium (Image: AP)
