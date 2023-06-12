Grand Slam King Djokovic wins 23rd crown by conquering Ruud at French Open: See Pics

1/10 An unstoppable Novak Djokovic roared to a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on June 11 to stand alone at the summit of men's tennis with a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud in the final. (Image: Reuters)

2/10 The 36-year-old Serbian drew level with Rafael Nadal on 22 by bagging the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros title after triumphs in 2016 and 2021. "The four biggest tournaments that we have in our sport. Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. "I'm beyond fortunate in my life to win it 23 times, it's an incredible feeling." (Image: AP)

3/10 Djokovic's latest Paris triumph - which, on statistics alone, settled the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate - came in his seventh final at the venue and he entered Sunday's match with a 2-4 win-loss record. "It's no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win. "A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court." (Image: Reuters)

4/10 Djokovic also eclipsed Nadal as the oldest champion in Paris after a tough fortnight where he shrugged off a heated political row following his comments on Kosovo and saw off the challenge of ailing top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. "Many congrats on this amazing achievement...," 14-times Roland Garros champion Nadal tweeted as congratulations poured in. "23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! "Enjoy it with your family and team." (Image: Reuters)

5/10 What turned into a one-sided final got off to a shaky start for the Serbian. He struggled to find his range and rhythm early on and dropped his opening service game, as fourth seed Ruud made a solid start in his bid to grab a first victory over the third seed in his fifth attempt by blazing away to a 4-1 lead. (Image: Reuters)

6/10 Ruud, runner-up to Nadal in Paris last year and Alcaraz at the U.S. Open, pegged Djokovic back with his monster forehands but missed an overhead shot at the net to allow his opponent to break back and eventually level at 4-4. Soccer superstars Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were among a host of celebrities in a packed stadium that roared its approval when Ruud volleyed home a winner after producing a superb 'tweener'. (Image: AP)

7/10 Djokovic, who took a tumble earlier and was clearly feeling the heat and humidity at 5-6, ranted at the umpire over what he perceived to be quick starts off the clock at changeovers but he regained composure to force a tiebreak that he dominated. He broke early in the second set showing vintage form and started to put the squeeze on world number four Ruud, whose dreams of a maiden major appeared to fade fast as Djokovic doubled his advantage in the contest. (Image: AP)

8/10 Djokovic served himself out of trouble to level at 4-4 and hit two aces to make it 5-5 in the third set before setting up three breakpoints with a fiery crosscourt winner and edging ahead with a backhand rocket. Having got his nose in front, Djokovic closed out the win in another strong service game on his second championship point and dropped to the clay before soaking up the applause. (Image: Reuters)

9/10 He continued his celebrations by climbing up to his players' box and sharing hugs with his family. He then sported a specially made jacket with the number 23 displayed on it, just like he did at Melbourne Park with 22. (Image: Reuters)