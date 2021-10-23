MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan: 5 players to watch out for

India and Pakistan are all set to face-off in the T20 World Cup on October 24 and fans can’t keep calm. The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup is being played in the UAE and Oman. The tournament is the first ICC cricket event which is being played after the novel coronavirus outbreak has hit the world. Ahead of the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup, we have listed out five players to watch out for.

Priyanka Roshan
October 23, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Virat Kohli | Team India captain and skipper is all set to play his last T20 World Cup as captain. Kohli has already announced that he is stepping down as the team’s T20 captain after the World Cup. Kohli has played some scintillating innings in the past World Cup matches which makes him top Indian player to watch out for. He has been named as the Player of the Tournament in each of the last two editions. He has so far scored 777 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 86.33. (Image: AP)
Virat Kohli | Team India captain and skipper is all set to play his last T20 World Cup as captain. Kohli has already announced that he is stepping down as the team’s T20 captain after the World Cup. Kohli has played some scintillating innings in the past World Cup matches which makes him top Indian player to watch out for. He has been named as the Player of the Tournament in each of the last two editions. He has so far scored 777 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 86.33. (Image: AP)
Babar Azam | Pakistan skipper Azam is the second fastest batsman to 2000 ODI runs and the second quickest player on the list to 1000 runs in T20I. Ever since Azam has joined the Pakistan team, he has been seen as the team’s top run scorer. As the Pakistan T20 team captain has got additional pressure on his shoulder, the skipper is confident of win over India and aims to win their second title after 2009.
Babar Azam | Pakistan skipper Azam is the second fastest batsman to 2000 ODI runs and the second quickest player on the list to 1000 runs in T20I. Ever since Azam has joined the Pakistan team, he has been seen as the team’s top run scorer. As the Pakistan T20 team captain has got additional pressure on his shoulder, the skipper is confident of win over India and aims to win their second title after 2009.
Rohit Sharma | One of the most talented openers, popularly known as the ‘Hitman’ of Indian cricket, has played all editions of the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batsman has amassed 673 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 39.58 and is expected to play a key role in bringing the trophy home once again.
Rohit Sharma | One of the most talented openers, popularly known as the ‘Hitman’ of Indian cricket, has played all editions of the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batsman has amassed 673 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 39.58 and is expected to play a key role in the bringing the trophy home once again.
Jasprit Bumrah | One of the fastest bowlers in the Indian team, Bumrah is the player to watch out for in the upcoming matches. He is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20 international cricket after Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: AP)
Jasprit Bumrah | One of the fastest bowlers in the Indian team, Bumrah is the player to watch out for in the upcoming matches. He is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20 international cricket after Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: AP)
Fakhar Zaman | Pakistan’s dynamite batsman can’t be ignored after his sensational knocks in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. Fakhar is one of the key players of Pakistan and aims for victory.
Fakhar Zaman | Pakistan’s dynamite batsman can’t be ignored after his sensational knocks in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. Fakhar is one of the key players of Pakistan and aims victory.
Priyanka Roshan
Tags: #cricket #India vs Pakistan #Slideshow #Sports #T20 World Cup #T20 World Cup 2021 #World News
first published: Oct 23, 2021 09:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.