T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan: 5 players to watch out for

Virat Kohli | Team India captain and skipper is all set to play his last T20 World Cup as captain. Kohli has already announced that he is stepping down as the team’s T20 captain after the World Cup. Kohli has played some scintillating innings in the past World Cup matches which makes him top Indian player to watch out for. He has been named as the Player of the Tournament in each of the last two editions. He has so far scored 777 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 86.33. (Image: AP)

Babar Azam | Pakistan skipper Azam is the second fastest batsman to 2000 ODI runs and the second quickest player on the list to 1000 runs in T20I. Ever since Azam has joined the Pakistan team, he has been seen as the team’s top run scorer. As the Pakistan T20 team captain has got additional pressure on his shoulder, the skipper is confident of win over India and aims to win their second title after 2009.

Rohit Sharma | One of the most talented openers, popularly known as the ‘Hitman’ of Indian cricket, has played all editions of the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batsman has amassed 673 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 39.58 and is expected to play a key role in the bringing the trophy home once again.

Jasprit Bumrah | One of the fastest bowlers in the Indian team, Bumrah is the player to watch out for in the upcoming matches. He is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20 international cricket after Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: AP)