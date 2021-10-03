MARKET NEWS

IPL Snapshots | MI vs DC: Delhi's brilliant bowling performance put Mumbai's playoffs qualification in trouble

IPL Snapshots | MI vs DC: Axar Patel was named man of the match for taking 3 wickets in his 4 overs and giving just 21 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' captain Risabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first in Sharjah. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Among the pacers, Aves Khan was the pick of the bowlers' as he took 3 wickets for just 15 runs in his 4 overs. The wickets Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Nathan Coulter-Nile. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Axar Patel also took 3 wickets and gave away just 21 runs. The wickets are of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
No batsman took responsible for Mumbai Indians as wickets fall on regular intervals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Anrich Nortje took the wicket of Kieron Pollard as Mumai Indians just managed to reach the total of 129/8 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Delhi Capitals' also lost early wickets with Shikhar Dhawan getting run out on a direct throw from Kieron Pollard. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw getting out to Krunal Pandya ball on 6 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Nathan Coulter Nile took wicket of Steve Smith on 9 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Trent Boult took the wicket of Axar Patel for 9 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
With Shimron Hetmyer wicket taken by Jasprit Bumrah, the match was poised for thriller end. But, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin kept calm and assures Delhi Capitals' win the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Tags: #cricket #DC #Delhi Capitals #gallery #IPL 2021 #IPL Snapshots #MI #Mumbai Indians #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Oct 3, 2021 07:26 am

