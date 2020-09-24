172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|ipl-2020-snapshots-rohit-sharma-stars-as-mumbai-indians-ease-to-49-run-win-over-kkr-5877761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 Snapshots: Rohit Sharma stars as Mumbai Indians ease to 49-run win over KKR

Rohit Sharma was adjudged the man of the match for his 80 runs knock. Mumbai Indians now top the table.

Moneycontrol News
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field in 5th match of IPL in Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

21-year-old Shivam Mavi gave KKR their first breakthrough by dismissing Quinton de Kock on 1. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav steadied the ship after an early dismissal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma then took control of things and made 80 runs off just 54 balls by hitting 3 fours and 6 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Hardik Pandya, unfortunately, got hit wicket on 18 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KKR players celebrate wicket of Saurabh Tiwary as Mumbai Indians managed to reach a total of 195/5 in their 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult started off by giving a shock to the Kolkata Knight Riders with an early wicket by dismissing young Shubman Gill on 7. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Dinesh Karthik tried to bring KKR back into the game with his efforts. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik made 30 runs before getting out to Rahul Chahar. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KKR only managed to take the total to 146 and lost the match by 49 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma was adjudged the man of the match for his 80 runs knock. Mumbai Indians now top the table. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 07:55 am

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020 #Sports

