In Pics: Argentina star Lionel Messi ties record with Lothar Matthaus for most FIFA World Cup appearances

Lionel Messi will have the chance to crown his remarkable career by winning the World Cup after he inspired Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 win against Croatia in the semi-final on December 13. The Argentine star has broken numerous records at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022. Let's take a look at the records Messi holds or is chasing in 2022 FIFA World Cup final. (Image: FIFA)

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi, playing his fifth World Cup, joins Lothar Matthaus on a record 25 World Cup appearances by a player and will overtake him on December 18 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. (Image: AFP)

Messi has made a record 18 appearances as captain in the World Cup. (Image: AFP)

Italian legend Paolo Maldini hold the record for playing the most minutes in World Cup history, 2,217. Messi is on 2,194 and could surpass the Italian in the Qatar 2022 final.

Messi is Argentina's leading goalscorer in the World Cup with 11 goals to his name. (Image: Reuters)

Messi is the only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s. (Image: AFP)

Messi scored his first and latest World Cup goals 16 years and 180 days apart. The next biggest span in World Cup history belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo at 16 years and 160 days. (Image: FIFA)