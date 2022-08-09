English
    2022 Commonwealth Games come to an end in Birmingham with fireworks

    The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham came to a climax on August 8 with a closing ceremony that celebrated the city's ethnic diversity and culture. The ceremony finished with the handing over of the Commonwealth Games flag to 2026 host city Victoria in Australia.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham came to a climax on August 8 with a closing ceremony that celebrated the city's ethnic diversity and culture. (Source: AP)
    Athletes participate in the parade during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)
    Artists perform as flags of Commonwealth countries are displayed during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)
    Apache Indian perform during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)
    Artists perform during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)
    Perry, the Commonwealth Games Mascot, has been one of the stars of the event as he showed off his moves in a dance off with a sound engineer at a beach volleyball match in Birmingham on August 7. (Source: AP)
    Local bands Dexy's, Musical Youth and The Selecter played their biggest hits to the crowd at Alexander Stadium. (Source: AP)
    Feng Tianwei was presented with the award for the games' outstanding athlete - the Singaporean table tennis player adding three more Commonwealth gold medals to her vast collection. (Source: AP)
    Jorja Smith, center, performs during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)
    Fireworks light up the show during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)
    UB40 perform on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)
    The ceremony finished with the handing over of the Commonwealth Games flag to 2026 host city Victoria in Australia. (Source: AP)
    Birmingham-born rock legend Ozzy Osbourne brought the final curtain down on the show. (Source: AP)
