UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wished her mother on the day. “This Sunday, millions of people celebrate Mother’s Day. Many of us will again mark this day away from our own mothers, but will find a way to share our love and appreciation. To her and all mothers worldwide, thank you for always being there for us, with strength, support and love,” Guterres wrote on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/ @antonioguterres)

Actor Randeep Hooda shared his picture with his mother on social media, saying, "tracking tigers and chilling under 1100 year old trees .. just some of the mundane things we get upto on." (Image: Twitter/@RandeepHooda)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wrote a note for her mother on Instagram. "When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing,” What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?” Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much," teh actress wrote. (File image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan shared a picture of him with his mother on the occasion. “Words cannot express the glory of the mother's love and her zeal. On this occasion, greetings to all the mothers of the country,” Kishan said. (Image: Twitter/@ravikishann)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished all the mothers on the day. “This Mother’s Day, let us acknowledge the love and care of all our mothers. In the midst of COVID-19, we must especially celebrate the untiring efforts of all those brave mothers who are managing family obligations as well as spending long hours in hospitals saving precious lives,” said Singh. (In this file image, Singh being presented with a sword by former SAD ministers Upinderjit Kaur at Gurdwara Shri Ber Sahib, in Kapurthala) (Image: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also sent greetings to all mothers. “It is a day to celebrate motherhood as well as maternal bonds. Mothers are precious with their selfless affection and innumerable sacrifices they make. Let us value their dedication and take care of them,” Gehlot said. (In this file image, Gehlot shows indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth in Jodhpur.) (Image: Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also wished her mother on the day. “My mother is always around to give advice to me and my sisters. She is simply amazing! Love you mum,” she wrote on Twitter. (Image: Twitter/ @AnnastaciaMP)