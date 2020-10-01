International Coffee Day | 7 best coffee cities in the world and their top cafés

Melbourne (Australia) | Brother Baba Budan: Named after the legendary merchant Baba Budan who smuggled seven coffee seeds out of Yemen, BBB opened in 2003. It has a small number of seats, not including those on the ceiling and a loyal following of Melbournians and out-of-towners. Market Lane Coffee: A boutique coffee roastery and retailer, it sources beans from some of the best growers in the world and brews coffee in six shop across Melbourne. ST Ali: ST. ALi was one of the first to define specialty coffee in Melbourne. They are a stand-alone brand, unique, focused, and hard to replicate. While their spiritual home will forever be the laneway roots in South Melbourne, they also own and run the Sensory Lab brand of stores in the CBD and now at Melbourne International Airport. Gold Drops: Do not mistake it as a standard Italian-style espresso bar downtown, it is actually Melbourne's sole purveyor of ‘natural’ coffee. Industry Beans Lt Collins: Sitting in CBD and known for expertly made espresso, batch brew or Coffee Bubble Cup delivered with speed and home of Australia's first full La Marzocco Modbar. Brother Baba Budan (Photo courtesy: www.visitmelbourne.com)