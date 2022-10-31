Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Historic moments in photos

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (L), with Indira Gandhi, chats with French president General de Gaulle at the entrance of the Elysee palace in Paris during an official visit to France 22 September 1962.

Indira Gandhi pays the respect at the body of her father Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, who died at his home after a sudden heart attack, aged 74, 28 May 1964.

Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L), President Giani Zail Singh (C) and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (R) pose for photographers at Palam airport, 06 March 1983 in New Dehli. Castro was in India to attend the Seventh Non-aligned summit.

Picture taken on November 5, 1962 at New Delhi shows Indira Gandhi giving her jewellery in order to support the war effort in India.

Picture taken on February 21, 1975 at New Delhi shows Prince Charles of Wales with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In this picture taken early 1984 shows Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (R) and her son Rajiv Gandhi (L) at a Congress Party meeting in New Delhi.

People react 31 October 1984 to the news of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death in front of the hospital where she died after being shot.