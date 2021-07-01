In Pics | Japan's teamLab unveils new garden of 'floating flowers' and 'glowing moss'

Japanese art collective teamLab unveils new "Garden Area" exhibit at one of its digital art museums in Tokyo. One of the new sections is filled with 13,000 orchids, which move up and down to create a space so that a visitor can be completely surrounded by flowers. (Image: AFP)

A garden where visitors can become one with the flowers, immersing themselves in over 13,000 live orchids that bloom in mid-air. A journalist stands in an interactive kinetic installation "Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One" during a media preview of the TeamLab Planets Garden Area in the Toyosu district of Tokyo on June 29. (Image: AFP)

Toshiyuki Inoko, leader of TeamLab, poses for a photo in an interactive kinetic installation "Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One" during a media preview of the TeamLab Planets Garden Area in the Toyosu district of Tokyo on June 29. TeamLab is an international art collective of an interdisciplinary group of artists whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. (Image: AFP)