In Pics | Japan's teamLab unveils new garden of 'floating flowers' and 'glowing moss' Japanese art collective teamLab unveils new "Garden Area" exhibit at one of its digital art museums in Tokyo where visitors can become one with the flowers, immersing themselves in over 13,000 live orchids that bloom in mid-air and an ever-changing, glowing moss garden.
July 01, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Japanese art collective teamLab unveils new "Garden Area" exhibit at one of its digital art museums in Tokyo. One of the new sections is filled with 13,000 orchids, which move up and down to create a space so that a visitor can be completely surrounded by flowers. (Image: AFP)
A garden where visitors can become one with the flowers, immersing themselves in over 13,000 live orchids that bloom in mid-air. A journalist stands in an interactive kinetic installation "Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One" during a media preview of the TeamLab Planets Garden Area in the Toyosu district of Tokyo on June 29. (Image: AFP)
Toshiyuki Inoko, leader of TeamLab, poses for a photo in an interactive kinetic installation "Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One" during a media preview of the TeamLab Planets Garden Area in the Toyosu district of Tokyo on June 29. TeamLab is an international art collective of an interdisciplinary group of artists whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. (Image: AFP)
A staff member stands at an interactive digital installation "Sunrise and Sunset / Moss Garden of Resonating Microcosms - Solidified Light Color, Sunrise and Sunset" during a media preview of the TeamLab Planets Garden area in the Toyosu district of Tokyo on June 29. Moss garden is brimming with ovoids that shine and resonate when pushed by people or blown by the wind and changes into 61 different solidified light colours. (Image: AFP)