In photos: How the world welcomed the New Year in shadow of Omicron

From the iconic fireworks at Sydney to a laser show in London, a look at how New Year was celebrated this time.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2022. (Image: AFP)
A child attends the New Year's celebrations in Times Square, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery
A child attends New Year's celebrations at the Times Square in New York City. Residents came out to celebrate the occasion even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly. (Image: Reuters)
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People watch as fireworks explode over the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during celebrations to welcome the new year. (Image: Reuters)
A laser display is seen above the Millennium Bridge with St Paul's Cathedral behind, an alternative to the usual New Year's fireworks display, in central London just after midnight on January 1, 2022. The uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that London's usual New Year’s Eve fireworks event will not take place. (AFP)
A laser display is seen above the Millennium Bridge in central London as an alternative to the usual display of fireworks. The fireworks event is not taking place because of the coronavirus crisis. (Image: AFP)
Youths hold placards with numbers to form the year 2022 to urge youngsters between the ages of 15 to 18 to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus on the eve of the New Year 2022 in Ahmedabad on December 31, 2021. SAM PANTHAKY / AFP
In India, young people in Ahmedabad hold placards to urge those in the age group of 15 to 18 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccination for children in that group is set to begin from January 3. (Image: AFP)
Visitors look at decorations at a mall on New Year's Eve, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
In Mumbai, visitors look at the decorations at a mall on New Year's Eve.  The city has been witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. (Image: Reuters)
A picture taken on December 31, 2021 shows fireworks erupting from the Burj Khalifa in the Gulf emirate of Dubai as part of the New Year's festivities. (AFP)
Fireworks erupt from the Burj Khalifa in Dubai as part of the New Year's celebrations on December 31. Coronavirus-related restrictions have been tightened in the United Arab Emirates in view of the surge in cases. (Image: AFP)
Tags: #Happy New Year 2022 #New Year #New Year 2022 #Slideshow
first published: Jan 1, 2022 01:14 pm

