In photos: How the world welcomed the New Year in shadow of Omicron

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (left) on January 1, 2022. (Image: AFP)

A child attends New Year's celebrations at the Times Square in New York City. Residents came out to celebrate the occasion even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly. (Image: Reuters)

People watch as fireworks explode over the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during celebrations to welcome the new year. (Image: Reuters)

A laser display is seen above the Millennium Bridge in central London as an alternative to the usual display of fireworks. The fireworks event is not taking place because of the coronavirus crisis. (Image: AFP)

In India, young people in Ahmedabad hold placards to urge those in the age group of 15 to 18 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccination for children in that group is set to begin from January 3. (Image: AFP)

In Mumbai, visitors look at the decorations at a mall on New Year's Eve. The city has been witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. (Image: Reuters)