From Ambanis to Ratan Tata: Throwback photos of Indian tycoons

Clicked in the 1980s, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani with father Dhirubhai Ambani. (Image credit: @IndiaHistorypic/Twitter)

Ratan Tata had shared this 'throwback' photo last year on Instagram. "So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India," he wrote.

This photo of Gautam Adani, the richest man in India, was shared by his wife Priti Adani when he turned 60 in June this year.

Wipro's Rishad Premji had earlier shared a throwback photo of Azim Premji. "My father, Azim Premji took over a small vanaspati business at 21 and over 53 years grew it into a diversified, global co. Despite all he’s achieved, he hasn’t changed at all. I’ve learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head," he had tweeted.