    From Ambanis to Ratan Tata: Throwback photos of Indian tycoons

    Tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Azim Premji have cemented their names in the global markets. Here's a look at some of their 'throwback' moments before they created history.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 19, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    Clicked in the 1980s, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani with father Dhirubhai Ambani. (Image credit: @IndiaHistorypic/Twitter)
    Ratan Tata had shared this 'throwback' photo last year on Instagram. "So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India," he wrote.
    This photo of Gautam Adani, the richest man in India, was shared by his wife Priti Adani when he turned 60 in June this year.
    Wipro's Rishad Premji had earlier shared a throwback photo of Azim Premji. "My father, Azim Premji took over a small vanaspati biz at 21 and over 53 years grew it into a diversified, global co. Despite all he’s achieved, he hasn’t changed at all. I’ve learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head," he had tweeted.
    Anand Mahindra had last year shared a photo of his 17-year-old self. "In ‘72, I was 17, a friend and I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’ taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road. The movie ‘Parichay’ had come out and we would sing 'Musafir Hoon Yaaron’," he had tweeted.
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 01:01 pm
