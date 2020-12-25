MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

Not just Home Alone! Here are five best Christmas movies to watch this year

Watching Home Alone on Christmas is a must! But here are some must-watch Christmas movies (including Home Alone) that you can watch on Christmas.

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 10:07 AM IST
Best Christmas movies of all time. (Image: News18 creative)
Best Christmas movies of all time. (Image: News18 creative)
It's a wonderful life (1946) (Image: News18 creative)
It's a wonderful life (1946) (Image: News18 creative)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947). (Image: News18 creative)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947). (Image: News18 creative)
Home Alone (1990). (Image: News18 creative)
Home Alone (1990). (Image: News18 creative)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). (Image: News18 creative)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). (Image: News18 creative)
Elf (2003). (Image: News18 creative)
Elf (2003). (Image: News18 creative)
Love Actually (2003). (Image: News18 creative)
Love Actually (2003). (Image: News18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Entertainment #Slideshow #world
first published: Dec 25, 2020 10:06 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.