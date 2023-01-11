English
    Golden Globes 2023: Best 'grey carpet' looks

    Golden Globes 2023: Here's a quick look at how the stars walked the "grey carpet".

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 11, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
    Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
    Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
    Lily James arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
    Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
    Quinta Brunson poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.
