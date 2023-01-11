Golden Globes 2023: Best 'grey carpet' looks

1/5 Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

2/5 Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

3/5 Lily James arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

4/5 Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.