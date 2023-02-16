English
    Tripura Assembly election in photos: 259 candidates, over 28 lakh voters

    Tripura Assembly election in photos: 259 candidates, over 28 lakh voters

    Tripura residents are casting their votes today for the state's 60-member assembly. Here are some visuals from polling day.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
    Senior citizens are being helped by officials on their way to polling stations. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
    Women voters line up at polling stations on election day. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
    Women voters line up at polling stations on election day. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
    A 103-year-old woman casts her vote for the Tripura Assembly elections. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
    Security arrangements at polling sites. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
    Tripura records 32 percent voter turnout till 11 am. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
    Tags: #Slideshows #Tripura #Tripura elections 2023
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:58 pm