PM Modi and Bidens exchange gifts at the White House: In Pics

1/7 On June 21, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden gave a handcrafted, antique American book galley from the 20th century to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the US for his first state visit. (Source: ANI)

2/7 PM Modi presented the US President a copy of the "Ten Principle Upanishads," which was produced at the University Press Glasgow and published by London's Faber and Faber Ltd. (Source: ANI)

3/7 A unique Mysore sandalwood box made by a Jaipur-based craftsman was given as a gift by PM Modi. The Lord Ganesha idol and the Diya (oil lamp) in the box were made by a fifth-generation family of silversmiths from Kolkata and "Das Danam." When a person reaches the age of 80 years and eight months and reaches the status of "Drishta Sahasrachandro," or the person, who has witnessed 1,000 full moons, "Das Danam" refers to donations given at that time. (Source: ANI)

4/7 The box contains Ghee or clarified butter sourced from Punjab; a handwoven textured tussar silk cloth sourced from Jharkhand; long-grained rice sourced from Uttarakhand; Gud or Jaggery sourced from Maharashtra. (Source: ANI)

5/7 US First Lady Dr Jill Biden received a 7.5-carat lab-grown green diamond from Prime Minister Modi. The diamond has the chemical and visual characteristics of earth-mined diamonds. Because renewable energy sources like solar and wind power were employed in its construction, it is also environmentally benign. (Source: ANI)

6/7 A hardcover book of American wildlife photography and a first edition autographed copy of "Collected Poems of Robert Frost" were further gifts from the first couple to the prime minister. (Source: ANI)