    Week in pictures: The most stunning images from around the world

    From Hurricane Ian in Florida to the drought in Somalia, the most compelling stories told in photos.

    October 02, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Orlando, Florida on September 29.
    A first responder with Orange County Fire Rescue makes her way through floodwaters looking for residents of a neighborhood needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Orlando, Florida on September 29. (Image credit: AP)
    A park ranger from the Utah Department of Natural Resources walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake on September 28.
    A park ranger from the Utah Department of Natural Resources walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake on September 28. (Image credit: AP)
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows before he sends his condolences during the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows before he sends his condolences during the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on September 27 in Tokyo. (Image credit: AP)
    Rescuers from the Guatemalan Army descend into a sinkhole in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on September 27. Search efforts continued for a mother and daughter who disappeared when their vehicle was swallowed by the massive sinkhole. (Image credit: AP)
    Rescuers from the Guatemalan Army descend into a sinkhole in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on September 27. Search efforts continued for a mother and daughter who disappeared when their vehicle was swallowed by the massive sinkhole. (Image credit: AP)
    7) Ukrainian soldiers fire in the recently retaken city of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages on Thursday as both sides refused to concede ground despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)
    Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken city of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region. Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages late last month as both sides refused to concede ground despite recent military setbacks for Moscow. (Image credit: AP)
    Somalis who have been displaced settle at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022. Somalia has long known droughts, but the climate shocks are now coming more frequently, leaving less room to recover and prepare for the next. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
    Somalis who have been displaced settle at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia. The country has long known droughts, but the climate shocks are now coming more frequently, leaving less room to recover and prepare for the next. (Image credit: AP)
    Tags: #photos #Slideshows #World News
